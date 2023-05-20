First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) by 75.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,638 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 570,240 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.33% of First Foundation worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 3.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 8.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 23.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 4.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $224.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.88. First Foundation Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $22.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.89.

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $70.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.17 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.42%. On average, research analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

In other news, Director Max Briggs acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,077.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Foundation news, CFO Amy Djou sold 3,172 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $48,055.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,044.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Max Briggs acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,077.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 19,765 shares of company stock worth $101,315 and have sold 133,029 shares worth $1,120,830. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FFWM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on First Foundation from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on First Foundation from $18.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut First Foundation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.50 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First Foundation in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Foundation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.90.

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of a comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

