First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $7,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $332,000.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FIW stock opened at $83.67 on Friday. First Trust Water ETF has a 1 year low of $67.47 and a 1 year high of $86.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.12.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

