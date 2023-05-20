Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,846,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,206,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 170,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 53,340 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,191,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 239.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 19,987 shares during the period.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:DFP opened at $16.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.09. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

(Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.