GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.07% of GitLab worth $4,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GTLB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in GitLab by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GitLab by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab Price Performance

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $32.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.92 and a beta of -0.31. GitLab Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $70.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.59 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GTLB shares. Mizuho started coverage on GitLab in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on GitLab in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on GitLab from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on GitLab from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $118,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 847,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,685,249.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 8,694 shares worth $276,864. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GitLab Profile

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.