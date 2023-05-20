Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,784 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after buying an additional 5,742 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.96% of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Price Performance

AIQ opened at $25.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.76 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $25.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.39.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

