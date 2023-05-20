Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $4,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HWC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,934,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,731,000 after purchasing an additional 837,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,218,000 after buying an additional 596,516 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 3,168.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 508,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,890,000 after buying an additional 492,650 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 183.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 442,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,616,000 after buying an additional 286,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,295,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,690,000 after buying an additional 266,428 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hancock Whitney Stock Down 1.6 %

HWC opened at $35.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.31. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52 week low of $31.02 and a 52 week high of $57.00.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.45. The firm had revenue of $452.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.87 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 32.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hancock Whitney

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Sonia Perez bought 2,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,459.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HWC. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hancock Whitney in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.56.

Hancock Whitney Profile

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating).

