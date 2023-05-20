HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,127 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in HealthEquity were worth $7,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HQY. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 150.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 11,941 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in HealthEquity by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in HealthEquity by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,426,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,916,000 after purchasing an additional 148,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HQY shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on HealthEquity from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.91.

Shares of HQY opened at $56.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.79. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $79.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.79.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $233.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.43 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.50%. Equities analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled services for healthcare and spending decisions. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

