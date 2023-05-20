Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,213 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Hello Group worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hello Group by 25.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,989,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,152 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Hello Group by 39.8% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,851,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,240 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Hello Group by 269.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,029,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,329 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hello Group by 34.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,344,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hello Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Hello Group alerts:

Hello Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $8.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.38. Hello Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $11.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.91.

Hello Group Increases Dividend

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The information services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. Hello Group had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $465.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Hello Group Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Hello Group’s previous — dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Hello Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.80 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hello Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hello Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.90.

About Hello Group

(Get Rating)

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. It operates under the following segments: Momo’s service lines, Tantan’s service lines, and QOOL’s service line. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.