Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 160,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $4,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HESM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Hess Midstream by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the first quarter worth about $445,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Hess Midstream during the first quarter worth about $1,556,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hess Midstream by 220.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 391,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,733,000 after purchasing an additional 268,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HESM opened at $27.81 on Friday. Hess Midstream LP has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $34.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $0.5851 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.59%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HESM shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on Hess Midstream in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Hess Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Hess Midstream news, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $42,729.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,243.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hess Midstream news, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,512 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $42,729.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,243.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $63,274.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,133.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,786 shares of company stock valued at $298,622 in the last ninety days.

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas gathering and compression, crude oil gathering, and produced water gathering and disposal.

