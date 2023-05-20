Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Hollysys Automation Technologies worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 313.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of HOLI opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.17. The stock has a market cap of $983.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $20.43.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $244.73 million during the quarter.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Profile

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

