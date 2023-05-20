Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,913 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $17,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 332.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $87.74 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.18 and a 12 month high of $102.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $444.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.96 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 21.48%. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

