IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) PT Lowered to $28.00

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of IBEX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of IBEX from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of IBEX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of IBEX from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

Shares of IBEX stock opened at $20.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $373.58 million, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.60. IBEX has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $31.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.79.

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $139.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.94 million. IBEX had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 32.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that IBEX will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in IBEX by 235.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 255,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after buying an additional 179,710 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in IBEX by 225.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 130,609 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in IBEX during the fourth quarter valued at $2,862,000. Scoggin Management LP bought a new stake in IBEX during the first quarter valued at $1,597,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of IBEX by 150.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 142,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 85,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

