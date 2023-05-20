Insider Selling: Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Director Sells 7,394 Shares of Stock

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 7,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total value of $564,310.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,526.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Down 1.5 %

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $75.75 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $98.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $820.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.70%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COLM shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 176.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 312 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 110.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 490 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 1,084.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 592 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 614 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

Further Reading

