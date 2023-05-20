Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,363 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 423.6% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 669,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,907,000 after purchasing an additional 541,537 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PIE opened at $18.34 on Friday. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $22.87. The company has a market cap of $150.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.38.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

