Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Theory Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,417,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,131,000 after buying an additional 37,412 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 33.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,166,000 after buying an additional 26,955 shares during the last quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,350,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,103,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

RZV opened at $87.56 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $75.99 and a 1-year high of $108.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.72 and a 200-day moving average of $92.38.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

