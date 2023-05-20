Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 644,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,492 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $19,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 41,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 202,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,009,000 after buying an additional 8,362 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 317,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,467,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

INVH opened at $33.53 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.52 and a 52-week high of $40.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 50.04, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.64.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $579.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 155.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INVH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.91.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

