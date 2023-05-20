iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 606,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344,266 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $17,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,456,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,474 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,597,000 after acquiring an additional 842,486 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,189,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,710,000 after acquiring an additional 292,256 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,208,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,077,000 after acquiring an additional 12,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 802,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,627,000 after acquiring an additional 38,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of COMT opened at $25.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.01. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $46.28. The firm has a market cap of $814.02 million, a PE ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.