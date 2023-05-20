iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Tilson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWC opened at $104.46 on Friday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $98.62 and a 52 week high of $127.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.18. The company has a market cap of $898.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.