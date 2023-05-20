iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 355,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,438 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $17,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILCG. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 31,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of ILCG opened at $57.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.85 and its 200-day moving average is $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $45.97 and a 12-month high of $59.78.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

