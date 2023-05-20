iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) Stock Position Decreased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 126,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,152 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF were worth $8,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILCV. Matrix Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 785,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 517,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 235,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,802,000 after acquiring an additional 18,770 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 174,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,970,000 after purchasing an additional 11,484 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Value ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

ILCV opened at $64.12 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a twelve month low of $56.03 and a twelve month high of $67.44. The stock has a market cap of $782.25 million, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.48 and its 200-day moving average is $64.17.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.