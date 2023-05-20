iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM) Position Reduced by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,480 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 39.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 125.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $81,000.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.35. The company has a market cap of $571.38 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.50.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

