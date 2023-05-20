iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $11,176,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 1,211.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 313,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,252,000 after buying an additional 289,880 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 562,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,767,000 after buying an additional 147,136 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,313,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,992,000.

Shares of REM opened at $21.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.35. The firm has a market cap of $571.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.50.

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

