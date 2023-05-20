iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Stock Holdings Increased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $485,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWO stock opened at $227.29 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $192.88 and a 1 year high of $248.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.22 and its 200-day moving average is $225.35.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

