iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Rating) by 69.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,378 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 43.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000.

BATS IEO opened at $82.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $690.71 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.96. iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52-week low of $50.49 and a 52-week high of $70.54.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

