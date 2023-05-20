Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Position Raised by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Jabil by 7.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after acquiring an additional 7,211 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 214.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 97,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 66,428 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jabil by 32.5% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 43,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 10,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Jabil by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jabil alerts:

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $99,243.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,084 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $707,482.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,271,358.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $99,243.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,084 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jabil Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JBL shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

NYSE JBL opened at $84.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.86. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.80 and a 52-week high of $89.10.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Jabil had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.64%.

Jabil Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.