Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Raised to $102.00 at Citigroup

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from $97.00 to $102.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.24.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

Shares of JACK stock opened at $92.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $54.80 and a 1-year high of $97.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.27. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $395.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jack in the Box news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 3,500 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $328,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jack in the Box news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 3,500 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $328,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad Gretzema sold 521 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total transaction of $51,052.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,324.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,264 shares of company stock valued at $570,006 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 45.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 6.3% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Featured Articles

