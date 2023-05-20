JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of JOYY worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in JOYY during the fourth quarter worth $506,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JOYY by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in JOYY in the fourth quarter valued at $519,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in JOYY in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in JOYY in the fourth quarter valued at $2,021,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on YY. Benchmark lowered their target price on JOYY from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on JOYY from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on JOYY from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. CLSA reduced their price objective on JOYY from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on JOYY in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JOYY currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:YY opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. JOYY Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $42.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 0.51.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.57. JOYY had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $604.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.507 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 281.94%.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through the BIGO and All Other segments.

