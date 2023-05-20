JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,744 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 319.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JAGG opened at $46.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.55. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.07 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88.

