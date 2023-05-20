Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.24% of Kadant worth $4,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 182.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadant during the first quarter valued at $47,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Kadant during the third quarter valued at $95,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total transaction of $159,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,999.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total transaction of $159,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,999.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $260,291.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,672,034.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,960. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KAI opened at $198.41 on Friday. Kadant Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.19 and a fifty-two week high of $221.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.27. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kadant Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 12.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kadant in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Kadant from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Kadant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The firm’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

Further Reading

