Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 926,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,612 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $7,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 45,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 35.6% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 981.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 29,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 26,597 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 44,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund news, President James C. Baker bought 10,000 shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.39 per share, for a total transaction of $83,900.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 374,424 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,417.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Increases Dividend

NYSE KYN opened at $8.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.66. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $9.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.33%. This is a boost from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

(Get Rating)

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

