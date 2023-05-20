Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Given New $24.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Shares of KNTE opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $186.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.02. Kinnate Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $15.86.

Kinnate Biopharma ( NASDAQ:KNTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinnate Biopharma will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carl L. Gordon bought 350,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $894,409.95. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,737,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,531,349.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 479,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $1,319,749.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,738,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,030,745.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon acquired 350,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $894,409.95. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,737,784 shares in the company, valued at $9,531,349.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,326,815 shares of company stock valued at $9,074,491. Company insiders own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNTE. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 6.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

