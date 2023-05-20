Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,542 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund were worth $7,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 160,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 62,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 39,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:LGI opened at $14.87 on Friday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.07 and a 12 month high of $18.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.10.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0934 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

