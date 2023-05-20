Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $18,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 13.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 9.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,875 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,086,000. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 12.6% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $855,000. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lincoln Electric news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $1,371,292.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,847,801.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 3,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $589,190.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,546. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $1,371,292.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,847,801.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LECO. CL King began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $173.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.50.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $170.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.17 and a fifty-two week high of $176.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.61.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.96%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

