Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Littelfuse were worth $8,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,619,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter worth approximately $380,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LFUS opened at $268.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $255.97 and its 200-day moving average is $247.98. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.19 and a 52-week high of $281.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $609.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.51 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.00.

In other news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 6,792 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.54, for a total transaction of $1,762,795.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director T J. Chung sold 1,750 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total value of $453,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,404,407.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 6,792 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.54, for a total transaction of $1,762,795.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,825 shares of company stock worth $2,285,516 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

