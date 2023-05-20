Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $8,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $84.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 119.34 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $99.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 226.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

LYV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.55.

In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $7,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,308. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

