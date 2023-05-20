LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 85.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 347,786 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,849 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in LKQ were worth $18,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in LKQ by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 300.6% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in LKQ by 1,874.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $73,671.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,338. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $26,073,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,102,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,893,392.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $73,671.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 877,290 shares of company stock worth $50,781,232. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LKQ Trading Down 1.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LKQ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $55.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.56. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $46.20 and a 12-month high of $59.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.35.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. LKQ had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.38%.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

