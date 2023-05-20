LPL Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 11,543 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,501 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1,011.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,050,000 after acquiring an additional 71,918 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $163.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.98 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $108.89 and a 1-year high of $198.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.12.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Masimo had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MASI shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Masimo from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Masimo in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Masimo from $192.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.88.

Masimo Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions. Its products include remote patient monitoring, connectivity, and hospital automation solutions, including Masimo Patient SafetyNet, Masimo Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, Masimo SafetyNet, Masimo SafetyNet-Open, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Trace, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridge.

