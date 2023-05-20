LPL Financial LLC Sells 24,203 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,203 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTV. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 317.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,234.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,234.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $220,119.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FTV opened at $65.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $69.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

