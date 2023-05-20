Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,488,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,557 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Lufax worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lufax by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 595,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 286,275 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at $1,456,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 36,931 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at $21,711,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 405,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 205,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

Lufax stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.56. Lufax Holding Ltd has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $7.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.09.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Lufax’s payout ratio is 16.36%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LU shares. Citigroup lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.52 to $2.04 in a report on Monday, March 13th. HSBC reduced their target price on Lufax from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Lufax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lufax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.57.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

