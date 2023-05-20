MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 2.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new position in MillerKnoll in the third quarter worth $159,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in MillerKnoll by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 100,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 21,786 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in MillerKnoll by 19.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in MillerKnoll by 4.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 84,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael A. Volkema purchased 60,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.61 per share, for a total transaction of $999,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,498.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Megan Lyon acquired 6,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,850. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Volkema acquired 60,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.61 per share, with a total value of $999,922.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 187,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,498.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll Trading Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ:MLKN opened at $15.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.74. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $33.46.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $984.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.40 million. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 1.51%. MillerKnoll’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 3rd will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.29%.

About MillerKnoll

(Get Rating)

MillerKnoll, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.