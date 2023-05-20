Morgan Stanley Increases Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $158.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $158.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TTWO. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.31.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $137.43 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $141.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.63 and its 200 day moving average is $111.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insider Activity

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $8,347,024.12. Following the sale, the president now owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,078,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,859,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,703,000 after acquiring an additional 283,258 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,311,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,771,000 after buying an additional 182,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,016,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,988,000 after acquiring an additional 192,805 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,433,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,781,000 after acquiring an additional 94,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $513,164,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.