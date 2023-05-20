NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,400 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.24% of NBT Bancorp worth $4,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBTB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 136.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 436,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,394,000 after buying an additional 251,323 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 316,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 196,226 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,909,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,980,000 after purchasing an additional 159,606 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,888,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,512,000 after purchasing an additional 96,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 212,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,228,000 after purchasing an additional 70,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley purchased 2,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,796 shares in the company, valued at $839,146. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NBT Bancorp news, Director Timothy E. Delaney acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,190,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 76,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,446.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley acquired 2,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 21,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,146. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NBT Bancorp Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NBTB shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on NBT Bancorp from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens cut their price objective on NBT Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on NBT Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on NBT Bancorp from $42.00 to $37.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ NBTB opened at $34.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $48.68. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.54.

NBT Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

NBT Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.