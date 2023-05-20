NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 14.4% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,531,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 65.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,815,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 14.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,404,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,262,000 after acquiring an additional 668,255 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 2.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,300,000 after acquiring an additional 67,609 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in NETSTREIT by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,417,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,367 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTST. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on NETSTREIT from $22.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Scotiabank cut NETSTREIT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.94.

NETSTREIT Trading Up 0.2 %

NETSTREIT Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE NTST opened at $18.13 on Friday. NETSTREIT Corp. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $21.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 120.87, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is 533.33%.

NETSTREIT Profile

(Get Rating)

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

See Also

