New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) by 110.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PointState Capital LP increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 153.9% during the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,195,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,946,000 after acquiring an additional 724,709 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the third quarter worth about $28,342,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 579.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 522,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,246,000 after acquiring an additional 445,250 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 243.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 423,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,050,000 after acquiring an additional 300,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,700,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,468,000 after buying an additional 290,136 shares during the period. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Fortress Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFE opened at $27.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.87. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $63.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.92 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $579.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.26 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFE. Citigroup decreased their target price on New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on New Fortress Energy from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America started coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on New Fortress Energy in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on New Fortress Energy from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.70.

New Fortress Energy Profile

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

