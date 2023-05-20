NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 79.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXRT. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 52.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.20.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

NexPoint Residential Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:NXRT opened at $41.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.07. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.67 and a 1-year high of $76.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -525.00%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

