Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,132 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 230.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $160.30 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.29 and a 12 month high of $217.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.57 by $0.47. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 33.29% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.56%.

In other news, EVP Blake Russell sold 626 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $101,293.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,468,045.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sean Compton sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.85, for a total transaction of $439,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,640.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $101,293.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,468,045.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,313. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXST has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.40.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

