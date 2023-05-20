Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Stake Increased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 287.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 267,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 198,631 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $8,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 40.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 29.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, EVP Sherri V. Scott sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $29,616.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,344.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PPBI shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $19.22 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.53 and a 12-month high of $37.50. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $242.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.