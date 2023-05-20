Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,328 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Park Aerospace were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Park Aerospace by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,328,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Park Aerospace by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,379,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after acquiring an additional 66,134 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Park Aerospace by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,247,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,774,000 after acquiring an additional 135,455 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Park Aerospace by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,217,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 851,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PKE opened at $12.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.37. The firm has a market cap of $260.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.55. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $16.92.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park Aerospace in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

