Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Stock Position Lowered by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $8,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 55.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $69.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 24.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 15.21%.

In other news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $256,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,458. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $77.31.

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

