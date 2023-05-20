Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Holdings Raised by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $207,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $646,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMC opened at $40.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.92. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $32.66 and a 1-year high of $41.21.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

